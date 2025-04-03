Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tyre service site in Hassocks could be redeveloped into 26 flats.

Star Garages (Brighton) Ltd has applied to Mid Sussex District Council, via their agent Lewis and Co Planning, to transform the 1,607 square metre National Tyre Centre site at 60 Keymer Road in Hassocks.

The application (DM/25/0484) is for the ‘mixed use redevelopment’ of the site for commercial and community use on the ground floor and 26 new residential units on upper floors, alongside associated parking and ‘public realm improvements’.

The design and access statement by Bowen & McLachlan said the redevelopment aims to provide new homes that benefit from, and support, amenities in Hassocks. It also aims to provide a new public frontage along Keymer Road connecting Orion Parade to the heart of the village. The statement said there will be measures to reduce local flooding, while a new soft landscape will be planted to enhance local biodiversity. All car parking will be accommodated on site, including e-charging points.

The National Tyre Centre site at 60 Keymer Road, Hassocks, pictured on Google Street View in April 2024

The project will also make financial contributions to transport infrastructure and sustainable access, and help fund community buildings, a children’s play space, formal sport facilities, libraries, and primary, secondary, and

sixth form education.

The statement said: “The proposal replaces the current tyre service centre and extensive forecourt with: approximately 2,000 sq ft of flexible employment space facing Keymer Road (this could be shops, cafés, or offices); 26 new homes on the upper floors accessed from Dale Avenue; private external space for each dwelling, as well as communal external amenity space; 31 secure car parking spaces on site, accessed from Dale Avenue; and 26 secure bike parking spaces.”

It said: “Consent will also be sought that would permit the future relocation of Hassocks Library to the site if WSCC (West Sussex County Council) wished.”

The planning statement by Lewis and Co said the development site is a corner plot south of Keymer Road between its junctions with John Saxby Place and Dale Avenue.

It said: “The application site has been occupied by a single storey building with a total footprint of 580m2, incorporating lobby, workshop and storerooms. Prior approval has been granted for the building’s demolition under application reference DM/23/0905.”

It said the proposed residential units would be a mix of one-, two- and three- bedroom apartments, adding that all residents would have access to a communal lounge, terrace and guest suite, which could be booked for visitors.

The planning statement continued: “It is the applicant's intention to explore the possibility of delivery as an over-55s housing development, given the high levels of accessibility and social sustainability of the site, as well as the ability to provide communal facilities and guest accommodation. However, as the feasibility of this approach is to be determined the proposal is currently submitted as an unrestricted Use Class C3 residential use.”

It said: “The proposals would deliver a significant number of new homes in a highly sustainable location within the centre of Hassocks, while retaining employment uses that will continue to contribute to the viability and vitality of the village centre.”