Uckfield-born Rag’n’Bone Man visits Heathfield café

A Heathfield café enjoyed a visit from Rag’n’Bone Man this morning.

The Uckfield-born music star, whose real name is Rory Graham, visited Butchers Hook Cafe in Burwash Road and indulged in a full English breakfast.

Rag'n'Bone Man enjoying breakfast at Butchers Hook Cafe in Heathfield

Jackie Adams, owner of the cafe, said: “He lives here – you see him about – we all do.

“He comes in our butchers and we kept moaning to him about coming in to the cafe too, and he did.

“He is really down to earth – he is lovely. And, hopefully he will be coming back.

“He always supports the local businesses, which is nice.”

It is not the first time the café has welcomed celebrity guests, Jackie said .

Paul Hollywood, celebrity chef and television presenter, best known for being a judge on The Great British Bake Off, has visited, as well as Dancing On Ice judge Jayne Torvill.

Rag’n’Bone man is known for hits including ‘Human’ and ‘Giant’.