Uckfield's East Sussex National highly commended in prestigious Customer Service Awards

East Sussex National is proud to announce that it has been awarded a "Highly Commended" accolade in the esteemed Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards 2025. The award was presented during a prestigious ceremony at Oxford Town Hall on Thursday, 27th March 2025.

Recognised in the Golf and Members Club Venue category, East Sussex National was praised for its professional and friendly service, which has made a lasting impression on couples celebrating their special day. The accolade reflects the venue’s commitment to providing exceptional wedding experiences, ensuring that every couple enjoys a seamless and memorable event.

John Woodward, who attended the awards ceremony with his dedicated team, expressed his delight at the recognition:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have received this ‘Highly Commended’ award in the Guides for Brides Customer Service Awards. It is a true testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team, who go above and beyond to make every wedding special. We are incredibly grateful to all the couples who have shared their experiences and left such wonderful reviews – your feedback means the world to us!”

With its stunning countryside setting, outstanding facilities, and a team dedicated to excellence, East Sussex National continues to be a top choice for couples seeking an elegant and welcoming wedding venue. This latest achievement further solidifies its reputation as one of the finest wedding venues in the South East of England.

For more information on weddings at East Sussex National, or to book a viewing, please visit eastsussexnational.co.uk or contact [email protected].