UK Power Networks named top employer - with best leader

UK Power Networks has been named a top employer - with the best leader too!

The company came 2nd in the Top 25 Best Big Companies to Work for List, as decided by anonymous feedback from the staff who deliver electricity supplies to 8.5 million homes and businesses across London, the South East and East of England.

Basil Scarsella, chief executive of UK Power Networks, was also awarded a special award for Best Leader and UK Power Networks was named Best Improver at Best Companies’ annual ‘Big Reveal’ event, hosted by broadcaster Sally Nugent.

At a time when many companies’ employee engagement scores are going backwards, UK Power Networks is bucking the trend, and the Best Leader award is entirely based on the staff survey and how thousands of UK Power Networks’ employees feel about their leader.

In the 2023 employee survey, which determines this year’s annual rankings, the firm saw world-class levels of employee engagement including a three-star (top) rating, an 11% rise in its leadership score and an 8% boost in overall employee engagement, from over 3,500 responses.

Basil Scarsella, chief executive of UK Power Networks, said: "This recognition is a credit to the dedication of our employees, who are our greatest asset, because it’s their hard work and innovation that drives our continued success. We are always looking for new ways to retain and attract skilled staff so will build on this and keep striving to create a workplace that everyone is proud of.

“Leadership is about being able to inspire the people you manage. You devise a vision for the organisation you are running and you hope that vision is inspiring enough to the employees that they will follow you.”

Jonathan Austin, CEO, Best Companies, said: “Congratulations to all the team at UK Power Networks for their achievements at the 2024 Big Reveal. Being named as one of UK’s Best Companies to Work For demonstrates that they take workplace engagement seriously and continue to put their people at the forefront of all they do."

Employees praised the company’s leadership and values and the survey found 88% are proud to work for the company. There was an uptick in engagement scores across all areas, including quality of managers, personal growth, team, wellbeing, fair deal and giving something back.

Innovative programmes included the Toolkit Trailer, showcasing new equipment and technology across 19 sites, reaching 2,100 employees who work out ‘on the road’. The company runs a Listen and Deliver initiative which logs staff feedback in an app, with action plans shared across facilities, vehicles, training and tools.

UK Power Networks built on this in 2024 by launching a new series of ‘field forums’ where 700 field-based employees gathered with directors to discuss training, IT and transport improvements.

In May, the firm’s first-ever Royal Ramble galvanised more than 300 employees around a 20-mile walk taking in royal parks between Richmond and Tower Bridge, which raised £48,000 for the DofE charity.

UK Power Networks offers a range of employee rewards and benefits and has a strong focus on diversity and inclusion.