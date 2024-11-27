Under the auctioneer's hammer in St Leonards and Hastings

Nine property lots in St Leonards and Hastings are being auctioned in the run up to Christmas.

They are among 148 lots listed across southern England by Clive Emson Auctioneers in the firm’s December auction.

St Leonards

A five-bedroom, detached freehold house with a garage and garden, chalked “for improvement”, is at 7 Stonehouse Drive and has a guide price of £250,000-plus.

79 Stonefield Road, Hastings.

Video https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/123/

Currently let at £20,505 per annum, a freehold block of six flats for investment at 5 Cloudesley Road has a guide price of £195,000-plus.

Three of the flats have been sold on long leases, each with a current ground rent of £75 per annum, and the other three, with a bedroom each, are let on Assured Shorthold Tenancy agreements.

Video https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/138/ Joint auctioneers are Wyatt Hughes.

Flat F, 1 Mews Road, St Leonards.

Currently let at £7,200 per annum, one-bedroom basement leasehold flat at 29A Southwater Road, with outside space, has a guide price of £95,000 - £100,000 and comes with vacant possession.

Video https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/137/

One-bedroom Flat F, 1 Mews Road, has a guide price of £90,000-plus and is on the top floor of a converted block.

On the remainder of a 125-year lease from September 2007, at a current ground rental of £100 per annum, the buyer will have the “opportunity to enter into a new 999-year lease on completion”.

29A Southwater Road, St Leonards.

Video https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/7/ Joint agents are Oakfield.

A period mid-terrace cottage, described as in need of refurbishment, has a guide price of £230,000 - £240,000 and is called Sinnock Platt at 1 Sinnock Square.

In the heart of Hastings Old town, the two-bedroom property is freehold with vacant possession. Joint auctioneers are Just Property.

The Studio, Eight Acre Lane, Three Oaks, Hastings.

A mixed commercial and residential freehold investment at 23-24 Havelock Road comprises two self-contained commercial units on the ground floor with four flats above and a communal residential entrance from Havelock Road.

The building has a guide price of £220,000 - £230,000, with the flats sold on 125-year leases from 2018 at a peppercorn ground rent. One of the commercial units is let at £11,330 per annum and the other is vacant.

Video https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/48/ Joint auctioneers are Scott Estates Management.

A four-bedroom, mid-terrace house with a garden at 79 Stonefield Road has a guide price of £220,000-plus and is freehold.

On the remainder of a 99-year lease from 1984 at a current ground rental of £30 per annum, self-contained Flat 1, 2 Quarry Crescent, has a guide price of £75,000 - £85,000 and comprises one bedroom on the lower ground floor.

Video https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/73/ Joint auctioneers are Made Hastings.

5 Cloudesley Road, St Lenoards.

Holiday accommodation close to Three Oaks railway station has a freehold guide price of £95,000-plus and, with two bedrooms, is at The Studio, Eight Acre Lane, Three Oaks.

Parking is at the front of the detached property, which has rooftop solar panels, with an electric car charging point.

The auctioneers said: “We have been informed that, at present, the property is not for residential use.”

Video https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/254/146/

Bidding for the auction, the last of eight this year by Clive Emson Auctioneers, is live on December 9 and concludes on December 11.