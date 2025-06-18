Upcoming Hastings care home introduces general manager

Ponbay Lodge, a brand-new purpose-built care home opening soon on The Ridge in the heart of Hastings, is set to welcome its first residents this August under the experienced leadership of General Manager Vickie Willard.

Named after the historic Ponbay Bridge, Ponbay Lodge will be the ninth environmentally friendly care home operated by Oyster Care Homes in the South of England to offer high-quality, all-inclusive residential and dementia care for up to 66 people.

Designed to deliver comfort, connection, and independence, the home features modern amenities and a warm, inclusive environment where every individual is treated with dignity and respect.

Vickie brings over 30 years of experience in delivering exceptional care across residential and dementia settings.

Vickie commented, “I’m passionate about understanding each resident’s life story and using that insight to create meaningful and individualised experiences.

“Care should be personal, purposeful, and empowering. At Ponbay Lodge, we want every individual to thrive in a supportive and enriching environment, and I’m confident that our beautiful new home will be an asset to the Hastings community.”

Vickie will also be introducing a ‘Community Tree’ initiative, designed to support residents to stay connected to the community that they know and love by visiting and bringing in local people, groups and organisations to the home for shared activities and events.

Vickie added, “Care doesn’t stop at our front door. Ponbay Lodge will be an active, welcoming part of the community – working with schools, local groups, and neighbours to make sure residents still feel an important part of Hastings.”

To speak to Vickie about living or working at Ponbay Lodge, call 01424 533454, email [email protected] or visit the home’s website.

Ponbay Lodge, operated by Oyster Care Homes, will offer 24-hour residential, dementia and respite care for up to 66 people. With ensuite bedrooms, beautiful social spaces, and landscaped gardens, Ponbay Lodge will have an all-inclusive fee to give peace of mind to its residents and families.