UpCountry Garden and Country Store has just launched its Inflation Busting Deals campaign, where it aims to cut its prices or freeze them at 2019 levels where possible.

The goal, said UpCountry marketing manager Megan Kidger, is to encourage people to keep gardening through this difficult financial period, which has come after two years of dealing with the Covid pandemic.

“I think it’s a really good activity,” said Megan, who feels that gardening has a variety of health and educational benefits.

UpCountry Garden and Country Store has launched a campaign to freeze prices and help gardeners with inflation. Picture: Steve Robards, SR2204045.

“It’s about getting out into the garden and getting fresh air and also about teaching yourself new skills like how to grow you own vegetables,” she said.

“It’s also sustainable and it’s also something great to get the kids involved with,” she added.

Megan said the Inflation Busting Deals campaign will run throughout summer at both the Scaynes Hill and Stone Cross stores and that a variety of popular products had been selected.

For example, a variety of bedding plants and pot bedding (including geraniums) will cost £2.49, while the prices of some solar lighting have been reduced, like the Cygnus Solar Stake Light 5l from £5.99 to £3.99.

There is also a ‘budget breakfast’ in UpCountry’s house cafe The Bakehouse Kitch, where people can get a full english or veggie breakfast for £3.99.