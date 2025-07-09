Vacant Astley House in Lewes could be demolished to make way for 27 new homes with parking

A vacant building on a brownfield site in Lewes could be demolished to make way for 27 new homes.

Kitewood Estates Limited has applied to South Downs National Park Authority to create houses and flats on the Astley House site on Spital Road along with associated landscaping, on-site car parking and access.

Visit planningpublicaccess.southdowns.gov.uk/online-applications and use reference SDNP/25/02451/FUL to see the application.

The application describes Astley House as a large elongated two-storey building that was once a vehicle workshop, printing facilities and uniform store for Sussex Police.

It said: “It was phased out of use following the purchase of a new workshop purchased at Crawley Down in 2016.”

It continued: “Use of Astley House concluded in early 2019 once the ancillary users were also relocated, and it has remained vacant since that time.”

In the proposal the existing number of car parking spaces would be reduced from 23 to 17, but 67 new cycle spaces would be created. Two car parking spaces would be for blue badge holders.

The market housing would be 15 three-bedroom houses and two two-bedroom houses with eight two-bedroom flats. The site will also have two one-bedroom flats classed as Affordable Home Ownership.

The planning statement said: “The proposals deliver a high-quality residential development.”

It said two semi-mature Hornbeam trees would be retained along with one smaller willowleaved pear tree at the western end of the site. The proposal would also introduce green verges between the development and the highway on both Spital Road and De Monfort Road, as well as a new central, landscaped amenity space at the heart of the development. The plan is to introduce a new footpath on De Monfort Road and retain the ‘twitten’ running from Spital Road alongside 117 Spital Road towards De Montfort Road. The proposal would involve the creation of a second twitten running from Spital Road towards De Montfort Road to create views through the site.

The planning statement said: “The site is in a sustainable location for new residential development, with good transport links into Lewes, Brighton and London.”

It said: “The principle of residential development on the site accords with the development plan, and has also been considered to be acceptable in the adopted Neighbourhood Plan for Lewes. Further support is also taken from national policy that specifically supports redevelopment of brownfield land for residential development.”

The statement added that the site has a less than 1 in 1,000 annual probability of flooding.

It said the proposals ‘comply with the Development Plan as a whole’ and provide ‘an appropriate mix of housing’. It called the layout, scale and appearance of the development ‘acceptable’, saying it took reference from the wider Lewes area. The statement said the development would not cause harm to ‘the significance, character or appearance of the conservation area through the proposed change within its setting’. It also said SuDs measures have been integrated into the site layout to allow for climate change and make sure the development will not increase the risk of flooding on or off the site.

The statement said the current ecological value of the site is poor, saying: “The development provides the opportunity to secure gains in biodiversity, as part of a high-quality landscape environment.” The planning statement also said the development would incorporate sustainable and renewable energy technologies to reduce carbon emissions.