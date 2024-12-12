Vacant barn in West Sussex village could become nursery space for up to 70 children

A company is hoping to turn a vacant barn in Lindfield into a new nursery space for up to 70 children.

Bright Horizons wants convert the barn adjoined to Rose Cottage Day Nursery at The Old Sawmills, Copyhold Lane, while increasing the 19 existing car parking spaces to 21.

People can view the application to at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using reference DM/24/2733.

The design and access statement, produced by agent CMC Projects LLP, said: “The current site comprises of existing nursery building with vacant barn area beside, large car park and an expanse of garden area and natural woodland space for children to thrive and enjoy. The existing nursery setting has two floors with an external staircase to access the upper floor. Younger children and a small staff room is located on the first floor and the ground floor accommodates the older age group with direct access to the large outside area.”

It said the extension would allow the nursery to accommodate more children and improve facilities.

It continued: “The proposal consists of a pod structure being built inside but independently of the existing barn building to comprise of a new staff room, food prep area and extension of child space. Having a new staff space on the ground floor allows independent access for staff rather than having to pass through child space to get to the staff room. This gives the staff members a dedicated area for breaks without compromising access to child rooms.

“The nursery does not have cooking facilities on-site. All meals for the attending children are prepared off site and transported to the nursery for distribution throughout the rooms. Having a dedicated space for these meals to be delivered into and sorted for distribution throughout the rooms would be a major benefit to the effective running of the nursery. This ensures meal prep and clean-up is contained within one location.”

The statement said relocating the staff room would allow the first-floor space to be redeveloped to give better floor space to younger children.

It said the proposals would have ‘minimal visual impact’ but said the existing façade would get two new windows and one new door location. It added that there are no expected issues with traffic and movement around the site.

It said: “The increase in child numbers would ensure the facility is used to its best potential to accommodate the requirement for child spaces within the local area, providing childcare to an increased age range of children.”