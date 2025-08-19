Vacant building in East Sussex village could be demolished to make way for 30 homes with parking and landscaping

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 19th Aug 2025, 13:01 BST
An application for a proposed 30-home development in Buxted has appeared on the Public Notice Portal.

People can view the details at publicnoticeportal.uk.

Kitewood Estate Limited wants to demolish the vacant building and its outbuildings at Saxon Court, High Street, and build 30 residential dwellings with associated landscaping, on-site car parking, associated infrastructure and access to and from the A272.

The application was submitted to Wealden District Council.

Kitewood Estate Limited wants to demolish the vacant building and its outbuildings at Saxon Court, High Street, Buxted and build 30 residential dwellings. Photos: Google Street Viewplaceholder image
Kitewood Estate Limited wants to demolish the vacant building and its outbuildings at Saxon Court, High Street, Buxted and build 30 residential dwellings. Photos: Google Street View

The notice, published on August 15, said: “Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can keep up to date with all the latest information on planning proposals, traffic notices, goods vehicle operator licences, premises licensing, licences to sell alcohol and probate notices in your area at publicnoticeportal.uk.

Related topics:Wealden District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice