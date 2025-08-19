Vacant building in East Sussex village could be demolished to make way for 30 homes with parking and landscaping

An application for a proposed 30-home development in Buxted has appeared on the Public Notice Portal.

People can view the details at publicnoticeportal.uk.

Kitewood Estate Limited wants to demolish the vacant building and its outbuildings at Saxon Court, High Street, and build 30 residential dwellings with associated landscaping, on-site car parking, associated infrastructure and access to and from the A272.

The application was submitted to Wealden District Council.

The notice, published on August 15, said: “Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice.”

