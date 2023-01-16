Burgess Hill could get a new launderette near St John’s Park after Mid Sussex District Council received an application to transform a vacant shop.

Mr Jinesh Patel has applied to change the use of Regal Print And T-shirt Company Ltd at 197 Lower Church Road.

The application, which was made through ADC Ltd, was received on January 3. The proposed opening times of the launderette are 8am to 7.30pm from Monday to Friday and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mid Sussex District Council has received an application to change the use of Regal Print And T-shirt Company Ltd at 197 Lower Church Road, Burgess Hill, into a launderette. Picture: Google Street View

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning statement said: “We feel that the proposal at 197 Lower Church Road is of minimal negative impact to the surrounding area. The proposed site is not located within the Burgess Hill Town Centre where primary and secondary shopping frontage are protected as identified in the District Plan policy DP2.”