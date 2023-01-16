Mr Jinesh Patel has applied to change the use of Regal Print And T-shirt Company Ltd at 197 Lower Church Road.
The application, which was made through ADC Ltd, was received on January 3. The proposed opening times of the launderette are 8am to 7.30pm from Monday to Friday and 8am to 6pm on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.
The planning statement said: “We feel that the proposal at 197 Lower Church Road is of minimal negative impact to the surrounding area. The proposed site is not located within the Burgess Hill Town Centre where primary and secondary shopping frontage are protected as identified in the District Plan policy DP2.”
For more breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news and human interest stories from your area visit the homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.