Vail Williams drives patient transport group to four new premises in Sussex

Property consultancy Vail Williams has secured four major properties in Sussex, totalling 68,000 sq ft, for an expanding patient transport specialist.

Healthcare logistics provider EMED Group won a 10-year contract from the NHS to provide non-emergency transportation of patients across the county.

EMED Group is one of the largest health and care partners to the NHS with more than 2,800 colleagues across over 50 bases UK-wide.

Vail Williams was instrumental in delivering a new regional hub, in one of the biggest regional deals of the last 12 months, and three other strategically-located premises for EMED to service the contract which began on April 1.

The firm has been supporting long-established client EMED with strategic property needs to allow them to hit the ground running with their service delivery, including comprehensive occupier advisory advice, encompassing agency, building consultancy, planning and business rates.

Vail Williams successfully negotiated a deal for EMED at Panattoni Park, which directly fronts the A2300 dual carriageway with fast access to the A23/M23, Gatwick Airport, Brighton and the South Coast.

EMED occupy 35,000 sq ft at Panattoni Park Burgess Hill on a 10-year lease following a deal concluded by Vail Williams partner Geoff Fallon. LSH, DTRE and SHW acted for Panattoni.

Panattoni Park is a speculative development offering a flexible range of unit sizes from 8,142 sq ft to 147,408 sq ft in single units and is the first entry into the South Coast market for Panattoni, the UK’s largest industrial developer.

This was followed by a 21,280 sq ft, brand-new industrial unit at Swallow Business Park, Hailsham, which was leased ‘shell and core’ from a local developer and completed at the end of March. SHW acted for the landlord.

Vail Williams’ associate Mikael Goldsmith delivered 10,207 sq ft at 27 & 28 Lineside, Littlehampton in an off-market deal with the landlord who took an early surrender from an existing tenant in order to undertake works to the building ahead of occupation. The deal concluded in early April with SHW representing the landlord.

Mikael also sourced and acquired Units 6&7 Chichester Business Park, spanning 4,876 sq ft, with Flude Property Consultants and LSH acting for the landlord.

Vail Williams Partner Geoff Fallon said: “It was a pleasure to once again work with EMED Group, which provides a reliable and efficient travel solution for those needing non-emergency medical care, such as outpatient appointments, discharges, and renal dialysis.

“EMED’s move was driven by the need to successfully cover the major new contract and also the desire to transition from outdated facilities to a future-proofed, energy-efficient development.

“Originally, we were working towards leasing three properties for them, but ended up securing four, to enable EMED to house their ambulances and other vehicles at strategic locations, to enable them to reach patients in optimum time.

“The key to the whole process for us was to understand our client’s requirements and timescales for delivery, as well as bringing together a team of advisers from across our occupier advisory, building consultancy and agency teams to ensure occupation of all four premises, just shy of April 1.

“We worked very closely with our client and lawyers in overcoming snags and obstacles which naturally occur in process as complex, challenging and time-restricted as this one. It is testament to everyone involved that we got this over the line successfully.”

“Not only this, but we managed to achieve the lettings under the client’s planned budget, as well as a significant rent-free period equivalent to 42% of the first year’s rental.

“As part of the advice, we undertook snagging lists, pre-acquisition surveys, and a schedule of condition at Littlehampton. The due diligence of our surveyors ensured that EMED has properties aligned with their contract, which allow flexibility whilst protecting their repairing liabilities.”

As well as Geoff and Mikael, colleagues Chris Bailey, Holly Vos, Nicki Rought and Callum Maynard were all involved in the process. Gowlings Solicitors, Birmingham, acted for EMED throughout.

Darren Henderson, Head of Procurement and Contracts at EMED Group, said: “We tasked Vail Williams with sourcing and securing suitable, accessible, flexible and cost-effective premises to service our new patient transport contract across Sussex.

“Geoff and his team have come up trumps for us once again. Panattoni Park is the ideal solution for our current needs and our strategically-located sites in Burgess Hill, Chichester, Hailsham and Littlehampton will ensure that patients will receive the best possible service.

“It was crucial to acquire the right sites so we can deliver significant improvements to the patient transport system for NHS Sussex, including a single point of contact operating every day, an expanded service, improved service for mental health patients, use of the latest technology and improved accessibility.”

Vail Williams’ full-service property advice includes commercial agency, investment and development advice, building consultancy, property valuation, planning, lease advisory, property asset management, business rates and occupier consultancy.