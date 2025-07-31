Vail Williams marketing major new West Sussex business park

Property consultancy Vail Williams has been instructed to market a major new build business park offering industrial and logistics opportunities in West Sussex.

Panattoni Park Burgess Hill is a speculative development with 12 Grade A units available flexibly from 8,142 sq ft (76 sq m) to a total of 403,708 sq ft (33,237 sq m)

The business park was the first entry into the South Coast market for Panattoni, the UK’s largest industrial developer.

Two units have been let to transport giant EMED and motorcycle exhaust systems specialist Austin Racing, with existing tenants including DPD and Roche Diagnostics.

EMED occupies 35,000 sq ft at Panattoni Park Burgess Hill on a 10-year lease in a deal concluded by Vail Williams.

Steve Berrett, Vail Williams partner based in Crawley, is leading the firm’s team marketing Panattoni Park, which directly fronts the A2300 dual carriageway at Goddards Green on the outskirts of Burgess Hill.

He said: “Panattoni Park Burgess Hill provides modern, high-specification facilities designed to meet the needs of businesses seeking sustainable and efficient industrial and warehouse space.

“The flexibility of the park ensures occupiers of all sizes can benefit from the development’s strategic location – with fast access to the A23/M23, Gatwick Airport, Brighton and the South Coast – as well as premium infrastructure.

“With EPC A and BREAAM excellent rated units, along with 15% rooflights, roof-mounted solar panels, high standard insulation, rainwater harvesting and water-saving taps, there could well be huge cost savings to be made with a unit at Panattoni Park.”

Located for the last mile, Panattoni Park Burgess Hill offers direct market access to the affluent consumer markets of the Home Counties and south coast.

With one million consumers within 45 minutes by van, Burgess Hill itself is set to witness significant growth. Approximately 3,500 new homes and a proposed 1.4m sq ft science and technology park are both due to be created on sites immediately adjacent to the park.

Panattoni is the world’s largest privately owned industrial developer, having developed 650 million sq ft to date, with 60 offices across the globe.

The Panattoni tenant list includes more than 2,500 international, national and regional companies, many of whom have completed multiple projects with Panattoni.

David McGougan, Development Director Panattoni, highlighted the company’s strategic approach to addressing the supply-demand imbalance in the South Coast market.

He said: “We identified a significant gap in the market for mid-box units, particularly in the 20,000 to 150,000 sq ft range. The response has been tremendous, with high levels of interest from occupiers for these speculative units. It’s evident that there is a critical undersupply of high-quality industrial space in the region."

David added: “Our business model focuses on acquiring sites in areas with limited stock to provide tenants with opportunities to enhance their operations. Demand remains particularly strong for mid box distribution units that enable occupiers to hit their own ESG targets whilst delivering a high base specification including excellent eaves heights and dedicated parking and yard space.”

SHW has been appointed as joint agents alongside Vail Williams on the letting of units 8 to 24.

Vail Williams’ full-service property advice includes commercial agency, investment and development advice, building consultancy, property valuation, planning, lease advisory, property asset management, business rates and occupier consultancy.