Vail Williams speeds three Sussex deals across line

Property consultancy Vail Williams has successfully concluded three deals in quick succession in its Gatwick region – a commercial letting, a land sale and an office sale.

The 3,062 sq ft (284.47 sq m) Old Granary in East Grinstead has been let to long-established electrical contractor G&E Services on a five-year lease with terms undisclosed.

The company, which has 15 years in renewable energy supply and installation, is currently fitting out its showroom at the prominently sited roadside premises in the town centre.

The property, which is arranged over two floors, had recently undergone a substantial top-to-bottom refurbishment before G&E Services took the tenancy.

LAND SALE: Two acres of prime development land, indicated in red, prominently located near the A264 on Rusper Road near Crawley was sold through Vail Williams

Jake Collins, Vail Williams surveyor based in Crawley, was tasked by the building’s landlord to secure a new tenant.

After initial a marketing period, Vail Williams advised the landlord to carry out refurbishment works following previous tenant vacating.

He said: “This was an excellent transaction which was carried out speedily and smoothly thanks to the co-operation of everyone concerned. We always like to see long-established local companies thriving and this was no different.

“This also demonstrates that if landlords are able to carry out refurbishment works on their property prior to letting then occupiers will come”

QUICK SALE: This 2,643 sq ft (245.54 sq m) office building on Maidenbower Business Park, Crawley, was sold in a deal concluded by Vail Williams

Phil Sparrow, Managing Director of G&E Services, said: “We wanted to expand from our current site in Clays Close to bigger premises to facilitate a larger showroom as business demand continues to grow. The Old Granary is perfect for our needs.”

Stephen Taylor, of Mayo Wynne Baxter Solicitors of Horsham and Rodney Peters, of Stevensdrake Solicitors, of Crawley, were also instructed on the deal.

Vail Williams has also sold nearly two acres of prime development land near Crawley to a private buyer for an undisclosed sum.

Jake acted on behalf of the vendor, a private individual who was seeking funds quickly via an unconditional sale. He marketed the 1.97-acre (0.80-hectare) parcel of land prominently located near the A264 on Rusper Road.

NEW LEASE OF LIFE: The Old Granary in East Grinstead has been let to long-established electrical contractor G&E Services through Gatwick-based Vail Williams

He said: “This prominent semi-rural site, located just outside Crawley and minutes from Gatwick Airport, generated good interest and we achieved an unconditional thanks to its location, and potential for development.”

The site is situated north of Ifleld Golf & Country Club and approximately three miles east of Rusper and Crawley.

The third deal concluded was the sale of a 2,643 sq ft (245.54 sq m) office building on Maidenbower Business Park, Crawley, on behalf of an owner-occupier to a logistics company.

The property, which was on the market for £725,000, is a modern two-storey office building located just off the M23. The sale took place within 48 hours of a previous sale falling through after exchange, providing example that freehold office space is still in very much in demand.

Vail Williams has now received instructions from the new purchaser to find a suitable tenant for the building.

Vail Williams’ full-service property advice includes commercial agency, investment and development advice, building consultancy, property valuation, planning, lease advisory, property asset management, business rates and occupier consultancy.