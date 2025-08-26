‘Very sad news’: businesses and residents react as two East Sussex care homes close doors

Two care homes in East Sussex have closed their doors and ceased operations.

The BBC recently reported that both Queensmead in Victoria Road, Polegate, and Oaklands Court, in Vines Cross Road, Horam, Heathfield, had been set to close on Friday, August 22.

Both care homes were owned by Aethel Care Services Ltd.

An East Sussex County Council spokesperson told the Sussex Express: “We can confirm that an administrator has been appointed for the Oaklands Court and Queensmead care homes, and we are supporting residents and families to look for alternative accommodation as the care homes will be closing.”

Oaklands Court, in Vines Cross Road, Horam. Photo: Google Street View

Oaklands Court of Horam also made an announcement on their Facebook page on Wednesday, August 20, saying: “As you are probably all aware by now Oaklands will be closing tomorrow.”

The comment section of the post was flooded with Heathfield residents and businesses sending their best wishes to the care home’s staff.

One commenter said they were 'forever grateful’ to the Oakland’s Court team, while another called the closure ‘a great loss to the community’. Another commenter said: “These staff are absolute heroes and obviously dedicated to their work of caring for the residents.”

White Feather Funerals in Heathfield reacted to the post on Thursday, August 21, saying: “Very sad news that Oaklands Court of Horam are having to close today. A great setting and well needed resource lost. Thinking of all the residents, their families and the staff at this stressful time.”

Queensmead in Victoria Road, Polegate. Photo: Google Street View

Misty Acres Flowers called Oaklands Court ‘really lovely’ with ‘some great volunteers’ adding that its closure was a loss for ‘all those who called it home’.

Cuckoo Café Horam said: “We are really sorry to hear this news. Sending all the best to all of your lovely residents and of course the amazing staff and carers. What a lovely bunch of people you all are.”

People can listen to a BBC radio programme about the closures at www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/play/m002h20j.

The administrators Grant Thornton UK have been approached for comment.