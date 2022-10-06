Francisco Lounge, at 90/92 South Road, opens its doors on Wednesday, October 19.

It will serve brunch, sandwiches, burgers, mains, salads, tapas, sides, puddings, and cakes, as well as a variety of drinks.

General manager Chris Gething, from Burgess Hill is looking forward to it and said the team are working hard to make a great first impression.

Chris, 31, said: “I’m really excited to see it open in Haywards Heath and I think it will be a really big hit with the local community.”

He described Francisco Lounge as vibrant, energetic and fun, and said it will serve delicious dishes all day, including his personal favourite, the Miami Brunch.

The new venue is part of Lounges, a group of informal café bars across the country.

“When Francisco opens it will be the 202nd Lounge in the UK,” said Chris, adding that the growing company has been around since 2002.

He continued: “We exist to bring people together and our atmosphere is quite unique. It changes every hour, so in the day we go by the light outside and as the light draws in at the end of the day we turn down the lights and put out candles to give some ambience and bring our Lounges to life.”

Chris said he is proud the restaurant will be part of the Haywards Heath community and is keen to help Mid Sussex charities.

He said the restaurant is sponsoring the Bentswood Community Hub for the first month, donating 50p for every burger sold and 20p for every coffee.

Chris added that Francisco Lounge has already employed people from the local area and has more chef and kitchen opportunities.

Chris said: “We like to train and promote people within our company to see them progress.”

He hinted that there could be ‘more opportunities’ for the area as well.

No music events are planned yet, said Chris, but people have been enquiring so this could be something to look out for in the future.

The opening times will be Sunday to Wednesday, 9am-11pm, and Thursday to Saturday, 9am to midnight.