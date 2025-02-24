A brewery in Burgess Hill celebrated two years in business with a weekend of live music and drinks.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Garden Brewery, based at The Brickworks Taproom in Victoria Road, marked its second birthday from Friday to Sunday, February 21-23.

On Saturday visitors enjoyed food from SOPI Pizza and tunes from DJ Plugnacious. On Sunday there was live music from Luke Masson and Josh ‘Titan’ Powell with Ditch Brisket – Burgers & BBQ providing food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Harley, joint owner of The Brickworks and brewer for North Garden, said: “It was a really good weekend. We’ve got a trade night, hospitality and retail, on Wednesday (February 26), which should be really good fun. Then we’re also celebrating The Brickworks’ first birthday at the weekend of March 14-16.”

James Harley, joint owner of The Brickworks and brewer for North Garden Brewery

He said The Brickworks’ event coincides with St. Patrick’s Day and will offer live music and special beers.

The North Garden celebration helped raise funds for Burgess Hill Community Food Bank with a raffle for prizes that included: bar vouchers, Brickworks Glassware, gift packs, beanies, bar snacks and brewery tours.

The business is an independent nanobrewery, which brews a small batch of indie beers onsite. People can find their drinks at independent pubs, restaurants and taprooms across Sussex. North Garden Brewery offers a range of beers but what is in stock varies so customers are encouraged to check at www.northgardenbrewery.co.uk. Drinks include: Low Tide (session extra pale ale), Islands (New England pale ale), Midnight Swim (Baltic porter), Festival (helles lager) and Road to Masca (German pilsner). Beers are available on draught and for take-out at The Brickworks Taproom and Shop. People can order online by emailing [email protected].