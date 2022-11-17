A village pub in Compton near Chichester has been sold and is set to reopen under new ownership.

The Coach and Horses at Compton near Chichester is under new ownership

Christie & Co announced the sale of the Coach and Horses, a village pub with rooms in Compton, to the north of Chichester.

The Grade II listed property features a sizeable bar and restaurant space, and three letting rooms which were opened in 2019. There is also one-bedroom owner’s accommodation.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the previous owners decided to close the pub and focus on other interests, Christie& Co said.

Following the pandemic, the new owners, who wish to remain private, relocated to the South Downs area, and decided to invest in their first pub venture. With a background in restaurants, they plan to put their skills to use and undertake an extensive refurbishment.

They said: “We fell in love with the area and are very excited to take on this new adventure. We feel grateful for the community support that has been shown for the refurbishment, and various future events that we have planned. The local residents have expressed how excited they are to see the village pub revamped and our local MP, Gillian Keegan also popped in to wish us luck.”

Richard Wood, regional director – pubs and restaurants at Christie & Co, added: “I am delighted to have sold the Coach and Horses and have no doubt that the new owners will make the pub a tremendous success, given their plans to undertake an extensive refurbishment program.

"This is a great example of the deals currently taking place due to the ongoing buyer demand for quality pubs. The regional pub market remains active, despite the current market headwinds and we have plenty of buyers looking for opportunities.”

