Virgin Media has responded to concerns about works to install ‘ultrafast broadband services’ in Lindfield.

Peter Hargreaves, 72, of Portsmouth Wood Close, spoke to the Middy on Tuesday, September 17, to say the footpath on his street is being dug up for an ‘utterly unnecessary duplication of infrastructure’.

He said the work, being carried out by Virgin Media, started on Monday, only a few months after Swish Fibre dug up the street.

Peter said: “My real gripe is that having had Swish install all this infrastructure once, we’ve now got another group that have come along, this time representing Virgin Media, doing exactly the same thing, so they’re digging it all up again.”

Virgin Media is working in Portsmouth Wood Close, Lindfield, to bring 'ultrafast broadband services' to the area. Photo: Peter Hargreaves

Virgin Media has since responded to say the works ‘will increase consumer choice in Lindfield’.

Peter, who was formerly a senior manager with Seeboard, said: “I think there’s no need for there to be two lots.”

He said ‘secondary providers’, like Swish and Virgin Media, should use British Telecom's ‘ducts’ where possible instead of installing separate ones. He also raised concerns that the new broadband infrastructure could make it difficult to access gas and water pipes underneath if there is a problem with those. Peter said the digging can obstruct people’s driveways too but clarified that the workers do move barriers if asked.

In response, Virgin Media confirmed they are carrying out works to bring ‘ultrafast broadband services’ to Lindfield. Virgin Media said the company always looks for opportunities to collaborate with other providers if possible when undertaking network expansion in an area. But they said some factors, like time, budget and contractor resources, can mean it is not possible to ‘delay or accelerate investments’. They said this can be frustrating for Lindfield residents but said the investment and works would increase consumer choice.

Virgin Media said they hope to finish the works ‘in the coming days’ and said crews will always remove barriers if needed where a resident is leaving their property. They said engineers are ‘always aware’ of where gas and water pipes are located before work begins.

A Virgin Media spokesperson said: “We always aim to minimise disruption for residents when expanding our network and we provided advanced notice of the works we’re delivering on Portsmouth Wood Close. We aim to complete this work in a matter of days.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “Utilities companies, service providers and construction companies, known collectively as statutory undertakers, have the legal right to access, maintain and install their apparatus in the public highway. Every application for road and street works is made separately by the statutory undertaker carrying out the work. Whilst every effort is made by the Council, as the Highway Authority, to encourage collaborative working and reduce the impact on residents and road users, collaborative working cannot be enforced and we acknowledge that this is frustrating for residents.”