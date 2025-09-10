‘Visionary’ wanted for new landmark restaurant in Newhaven

Lewes District Council (LDC) is looking for a ‘visionary restaurateur’ to become part of the transformative coastal development at West Beach in Newhaven.

LDC said it is inviting expressions of interest for a letting of a new seafront restaurant that offers around 80 covers inside.

The council said this is set to become a ‘flagship destination for residents and visitors alike’, adding that construction is scheduled to start in early 2026.

LDC leader Councillor Zoe Nicholson said: “This is a wonderful opportunity to shape a truly exceptional landmark restaurant in one of the most breathtaking locations in East Sussex. A venue of this quality demands a passionate operator who shares our ambition to create something special, something that celebrates local produce, community spirit, and the beauty of our coastline.”

Planning consent has been secured for the single-storey restaurant, which will be set against the cliffs and fort. LDC said it will offer panoramic views of the English Channel through floor-to-ceiling glazing and will have air source heat pumps, solar panels and a biodiverse roof.

The space will be around 4,065 square feet with the potential for 75 more covers for alfresco dining across a terrace and lower deck.

The restaurant is part of a wider regeneration scheme, which includes new leisure and community facilities, splash pads, outdoor gym equipment, and landscaped public spaces.

Interested parties can contact the council’s sole letting agent EiA Real Estate Advisory. To find out more visit propertylink.estatesgazette.com/property-details/7046526-west-beach-newhaven-restaurant-to-let-in-newhaven-bn9.