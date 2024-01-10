Vitale Care: advice for vulnerable people In cold weather

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"It's important to try and keep warm as the temperature drops. As we get older, cold weather and winter viruses can affect us more than they used to. Our immune systems can become weaker, making us less able to fight off viruses. We lose the muscle mass that helps us keep warm and moving about," explains Nicola.

Clinical Nurse at Vitale Care Jo Morgan added, "The cold can make health conditions harder to manage. It can affect our heart and circulation. When we are cold, our blood doesn't circulate as well. This causes less heat to be released from blood vessels in the skin. Our cardiovascular systems and our immune can struggle to compensate. Being cold can increase the risk of a stroke or heart attack."

Vitale has developed some simple tips to keep you warm that won't break the bank. You can find them here.

Nicola added, "Vitale Care's at-home care support adapts to people's needs. We're able to cook homecooked meals including soups, casseroles and stews rather than simply offering cold sandwiches. We can support people with shopping so they don't have to go out in bad weather but can still enjoy fresh food.

"We're also on hand to take people to medical appointments including keeping up with vaccinations. If you want to get out and about and enjoy a change of scenery we can help you visit friends, family, local cafes or your local warm space.