Volunteer with Headway Sussex: lead seated exercise sessions for clients

At Headway Sussex, we are dedicated to supporting individuals who have experienced brain injuries, helping them regain independence and improve their quality of life. One way we would like to do this is through seated exercise sessions, designed to improve strength, mobility, and overall wellbeing. We’re currently looking for a passionate volunteer to join our team and lead these sessions for our clients.

About the RoleOur seated exercise sessions are a vital part of our support for clients, many of whom face mobility challenges as a result of their brain injuries. These exercises help enhance physical fitness and promote mental and emotional wellbeing. We’re looking for someone who can lead these sessions with patience, encouragement, and enthusiasm.

Experience in fitness, physiotherapy, or rehabilitation would be beneficial but is not required. More importantly, we need a volunteer who is dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of our clients and who brings kindness and compassion to their role.

Details of the Role:Location: NewickDays/Times: Wednesday Afternoon and/or Friday MorningDuration: OngoingAs a volunteer exercise leader, you will be responsible for guiding clients through a variety of seated exercises that promote strength, flexibility, and mobility. Your role will not only involve physical activity but also fostering a supportive and motivating environment where clients feel empowered to improve their physical wellbeing.

Why Volunteer with Us?Volunteering with Headway Sussex offers a unique opportunity to make a direct and meaningful impact on the lives of individuals with brain injuries. Here are some reasons why you should consider becoming part of our volunteer team:

Make a Real Difference: You’ll be helping clients regain mobility, improve their quality of life, and build confidence.Supportive Community: You’ll be part of a compassionate team that works together to help individuals living with brain injuries thrive.Gain Valuable Experience: Whether you’re looking to gain experience in fitness, rehabilitation, or charity work, this volunteer role will provide you with new skills and knowledge.How to ApplyIf you are ready to make a difference and would love to be part of our dedicated team, we’d love to hear from you! Please contact us at [email protected] for more details or to apply.

At Headway Sussex, we believe in the power of community and the positive impact that volunteers can have. We look forward to welcoming you to our team!