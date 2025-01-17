Wadhurst house needing improvement up for auction
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Three-bedroom 30 Queens Cottages is among 176 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.
Offered under the instructions of the Executors it is listed with a freehold guide price of £250,000-plus and vacant possession at the firm’s auction which ends on Thursday 6 February.
Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This house is located in a quiet cul-de-sac on the outskirts of the popular market town of Wadhurst, near its various local amenities.
“The property is now in need of refurbishment throughout, however, once enhanced would be ideal for owner occupation or investment.”
Joint agents are Wood & Pilcher.
Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/255/7/
Clive Emson Auctioneers, which has its regional office in Brighton, was recently awarded Residential Auction Service of the Year in The Negotiator Awards 2024, the Oscars of the UK’s residential agency sector.
The first auction of eight in 2025 by the firm, founded 36 years ago, concludes on 6 February, with bidding live from 4 February.
See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.