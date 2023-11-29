Warm welcome for 'super six' at Chichester company

A multi-disciplinary firm in Chichester has strengthened its team with a raft of appointments across the business.

Three Sixty Design Solutions has welcomed six new faces in a range of positions at its Hills Barn offices – from intern to director level.

They are divisional BIM director Adrian Edmunds, practice manager Jane Butler, senior architectural designer Joseph Moser, senior BIM engineer Fernando Ospina, architectural assistant Maryna Avramenko and engineering intern Poppy Spanner.

The sextet join as part of the company’s strategic growth plan to expand its delivery of turn-key survey and design solutions for commercial and public sector clients nationwide.

Managing director Gareth Pryce, who leads the business with directors Simon Avery and Harvey Ford, said: “A very warm welcome to the latest members of the Three Sixty Design Solutions team.

“The depth and breadth of these appointments demonstrate our commitment to investment in our business and our strategic growth plans to deliver exceptional survey and design solutions.

“I look forward to seeing them develop their careers at Three Sixty Design Solutions and contribute to the future success of the business.”

Three Sixty Design Solutions – with a maxim of ‘define, design, deliver’ – provides cutting-edge solutions through the project lifecycle from conception to completion.

Its disciplines are architectural services, building surveying, structural engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical and fire engineering, specialist surveying, project management and acoustic services.