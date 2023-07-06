Warren House Accountants proudly sponsors Jade Goodwin, up-and-coming British racing driver

Warren House Accountants, a leading accountancy practice based in Mid-Sussex, is delighted to announce its sponsorship of Jade Goodwin, a talented British racing driver. As a prominent figure in the motorsport industry, Jade Goodwin is set to compete in the F100uk Formula A series, showcasing her skills and determination on the track.

Jade Goodwin, who has raced karts for over 12 years, demonstrates her commitment to excellence and pursuit of victory on the local racing scene. With a racing background in the X30 class, Jade recently made a successful transition to F100uk after securing the F100uk British Open championship and first-seeded plate in 2019 on her maiden run in these types of karts, showcasing her talent and adaptability.

"We are thrilled to support Jade Goodwin in her racing endeavours," said Paige Collins of WHA Accountants. "Jade's dedication, passion, and trailblazing spirit align perfectly with our values as a firm. We believe in empowering talented individuals and promoting diversity within business, so this aligns perfectly with what Jade represents in the world of motorsport. Jade's achievements as a female racing driver in a male-dominated sport make her an inspiring role model for aspiring athletes."

At just 24 years old, Jade Goodwin stands out as an exceptional talent within the motorsport industry. Competing in the BRSCC Fiesta ST150 and F100 Formula 'A' karts, Jade is breaking barriers and challenging stereotypes in her pursuit of success. Her presence in both national and international competitions is a testament to her relentless drive and unwavering ambition.

For more information about Jade Goodwin and her racing journey, you can find out more about Jade Goodwin Racing on her Facebook page here.

