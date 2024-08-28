Water saving ideas in Sussex receive funding from Southern Water
Five grants totalling more than £90,000 have been to businesses across the south east region, four of them in Sussex.
South Downs Leisure's Splashpoint Leisure Centre in Worthing will use its £40,000 business grant for an industrial filter to enable it to re-use the swimming pool water, potentially saving 7,100 litres of water per day.
Mark Byerley, operations director, said: “Sustainability is a key strategic objective for South Downs Leisure and water consumption is key part of this strategy. We have been looking at several ways we are able to reduce water usage and Southern Water have been great in supporting this. The audits carried out highlighted areas that we can improve upon and have a real impact.”
Tates of Sussex's Old Barn Garden Centre in Dial Post will use its £17,000 business grant to install above-ground water harvesting tanks, which could save up to 438 litres of water per day.
Lancing Parish Council intends to use its £2,900 business grant to fix battery-operated tap basin sensors in its toilets, cistern displacement devices and battery sensor controlled urinals. This could save up to 1,035 litres of water per day.
Elm Grove Primary School in Brighton is set to use its £700 business grant on rainwater storage, saving 1,858 litres of water per day.
In Kent, water retailer Wave will use its £30,000 business grant to carry out a survey at Stanford Hill Prison to assess the potential of a project that would install shower flow restrictors, potentially saving 7,600 litres of water per day if successful.
Kimberley Turnbull, water efficiency manager at Southern Water, said: “As the south east population grows and the amount of water available stays the same, we need to actively embrace new ideas to save water.
"Our Business Partnership Fund is a practical solution to saving water and, in turn, means taking less water from the environment. We wish to promote water efficiency in our region wherever we can.”
The water saving ideas from the five businesses could potentially save more than 7.3 million litres of water per year in total, thanks to the business grants.
The next round will be open from October to December 2024, with successful projects being awarded in January 2025.
