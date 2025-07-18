Wates Developments granted planning permission for up to 350 new homes in Crawley Down

Wates Developments has welcomed the news that its proposal for up to 350 new homes has been granted approval by Mid Sussex District Council.

The District Planning Committee considered two outline applications from the company on Thursday afternoon, July 17.

The first was for up to 200 homes on land west of Turners Hill Road and south of Huntsland, while the second was for up to 150 homes and a care home north of Huntsland.

Wates Developments said 30 per cent (105 homes) will be available through social rent, affordable rent and shared ownership. The company said 60 per cent of the site is to remain undeveloped to provide ‘a wide range of publicly accessible space’.

Part one of the illustrative masterplan of the site for 350 new homes in Crawley Down

Meryl Baker, operations director, Portfolio and Wates Commercial & Logistics, said: “We are pleased that our plans for new homes in Crawley Down received the green light from Mid Sussex District Council (MSDC). From the outset, the Wates team worked with MSDC officers to deliver a landscape-led development, which reflected the local character of Crawley Down and we feel very proud of the collaborative work that has gone into this proposal.

“Our involvement in Crawley Down spans over a decade so we understand the local area and community well, having previously developed the adjacent schemes of Wychwood Place and Woods View, both of which are now thriving communities. We’ve engaged extensively with Worth Parish Council and worked closely with local stakeholders and the residents who live next to the site while developing the plans. Following feedback from the community, we have ensured that green space and publicly accessible areas are a priority to create a sense of place where the community can thrive.

“Over the past year we’ve also been supporting the local community including Crawley Down Gatwick Football Club and The Haven Centre and we will continue our support to enhance and strengthen these assets.”

Wates Developments said the team engaged extensively with key stakeholders on plans and said ‘significant contributions’ will be made towards local facilities.

Part two of the illustrative masterplan of the site

The company said the approved proposal will support the delivery of ‘much needed homes’ in the district through a range of house types. The homes will feature electric vehicle charging with an electric car club available for residents. New pedestrian and cycle paths will be developed too, which will link to the Worth Way. The proposal is set to include a 70-bed care home and community facility as well.

Wates Developments’ said that during the planning consultation some 82 per cent of local respondents voiced support for including public open space within the development. Wates Developments said that, as a result, 60 per cent of the land will be undeveloped.

The scheme is set to deliver a wide range of publicly accessible space, including landscaped walking routes, biodiversity enhancements through ‘woodland pockets’, wildflower meadows, enhanced grassland and the ‘St Leonards Lookout’, which is a community gathering space with a bandstand, picnic area, children’s play place and community orchards. Wates said that throughout the course of the project more than £5m will be contributed towards community assets including schools, doctors, libraries, health services, sports provision and sustainable transport, with ‘significant contributions’ towards The Haven Centre and Crawley Down Football Club.

Wates added that the team is working closely with Crawley Down Gatwick Football Club and is contributing towards the creation of a 3G pitch on Haven Sports Ground.