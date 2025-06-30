Wave Community Bank announced as finalists in the 2025 Consumer Credit Awards!

By Helen McCabe
Contributor
Published 30th Jun 2025, 11:19 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2025, 11:24 BST
But we need your help to win!

Wave Community Bank is proud to share that they’ve been named finalists in this year’s Consumer Credit Awards—a huge milestone that reflects the trust, loyalty, and appreciation of their members. What makes this recognition even more special is that it’s based entirely on genuine feedback from the people they serve.

This achievement speaks volumes about Wave’s ongoing commitment to ethical finance, financial education, and people-first support. Whether it’s helping members budget better, offering fair loans, or building financial confidence through community outreach, Wave continues to go the extra mile every day.

💙 A heartfelt thank you goes out to all the members who have taken the time to vote so far. Your voice truly matters.

✅ Haven’t voted yet? There’s still time—and every vote makes a difference. Voting is open until 15th July and you could win £1,000 just by leaving your review.

📅 Winners will be announced on 7th August—let’s help Wave bring it home!

👉 Vote and leave your review here:

https://smartmoneypeople.com/consumer-credit-awards/review/wave-community-bank-reviews?utm_user=dir

