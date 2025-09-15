A hearing to determine the future of a Hailsham pub has been adjourned for a month.

On Monday (September 15), a Wealden District Council licensing panel had been due to consider an application from Sussex Police, which called on councillors to revoke a premises licence attached to the The Railway Tavern in Station Road.

Sussex Police says the pub has been linked to a number of violent incidents over the past year, arguing pub’s landlord, Phillip Ashby, “appears to have lost control” of the establishment.

But as the hearing began, the panel’s legal advisor, solicitor Matthew Thompsett, said Mr Ashby had requested an adjournment following an incident outside the premises on August 14. According to council papers, the pub landlord is reported to have received “serious injuries” as part of this incident.

Railway Tavern. Image credit: Wealden District Council

Mr Thompsett said: “Those injuries have led to Mr Ashby making an application that today’s hearing be adjourned. Councillors you’ve had sight of that application from Mr Ashby, indeed it was received by email on the ninth of September and amongst other matters Mr Ashby informs that he was hospitalised as a result of the incident on the 14th of August.

“He asks for proper time to take advice on the application. He writes that much of his time in the past month has been concentrated on his injuries and a recovery.

“For these reasons, Mr Ashby … asked that today’s hearing be adjourned. That adjournment application was forwarded to the applicant Sussex Police and also to the Environmental Health team here at the council. Both Sussex Police and … the Environmental Health team responded informing that they did not object to Mr Ashby’s request for adjournment.”

The panel agreed to adjourn the hearing until October 2. .

The panel’s chairman Cllr Geoffrey Draper (Con) said: “We sympathise with the situation Phillip Ashby, the licence holder, finds himself in, but these are serious allegations and it is a very serious matter.

“We feel that it is in the public interest to agree to the adjournment for a later date … so that not only can we can hear from the licence holder himself — who we do hope makes a speedy recovery — but we also can hear from the applicant and others interested and those who brought this hearing into being.”

Council papers note how the pub has been voluntarily closed since the incident in August.

In a statement posted on the pub’s Facebook page at the time, Mr Ashby, who has been the pub’s premises licence holder and Designated Premises Supervisor since 2017, has said The Railway Tavern is not expected to reopen under his ownership.

In a separate statement, which had been submitted to the council prior to the incident and in response to the review application, Mr Ashby disputes the characterisation put forward by Sussex Police.

He says staff had intervened on numerous occasions to defuse conflict and eject problem customers and questions whether the pub could reasonably have been expected to take a different course of action in its responses to a number of the incidents referenced in the police application.

Mr Ashby had also said he was unsure whether he wanted to challenge the revocation application, but also indicated a desire to retain the licence in order to sell the pub as a going concern.