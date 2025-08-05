Webuyanycar opens up shop at Uckfield Bell Retail Park

New branch joins over 500 across the UK

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Webuyanycar, a preferred car-buying service for countless British car sellers, is set to establish a new opening of another branch in Uckfield Bell Retail Park.

The new POD branch is set to open this week in Uckfield, allowing more local customers access to webuyanycar services due to increasing demands from individuals who require a time-efficient solution for selling their car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new branch is fully self-sustainable, running off solar power, and will have an entirely paperless sales process.

Webuyanycar's opened a new branch in Uckfield Bell Retail Park.

Richard Evans, Head of Technical Services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Uckfield is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support for customers in the surrounding areas, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years. We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches in the area, saving time, hassle and making the whole process even more convenient.”

In 2025, webuyanycar oversees the running of over 500 local branches nationwide, where it is possible for users to complete the sale of their car in under an hour whilst securing a free, no obligation valuation for their vehicle using the webuyanycar website in under 30 seconds.

The automotive firm, operating from headquarters in Manchester, is acclaimed across the UK for being a trustworthy car-buying service, with over 275,000 reviews securing a rating of 4.7 stars on Trustpilot, webuyanycar has helped over 4 million customers through the years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard added: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise, they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging. Our new branch in Uckfield will be open seven days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”

The new branch joins one other within in a ten-mile radius, located in Haywards Heath Commerical Sqaure.

For further information and to get an instant online valuation, visit https://www.webuyanycar.com/