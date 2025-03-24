West Sussex broadband provider Hey!Broadband reaches 35,000 customer milestone

Hey!Broadband, the leading full-fibre internet service provider and ISP partner of F&W Networks, has announced it now supplies over 35,000 customers across South East England with its Gigafast full-fibre broadband, including within West Sussex.

This continued, rapid customer growth further solidifies Hey!Broadband’s place as one of the fastest-growing alternative networks in the UK, driven by its ability to connect customers faster than many major ISPs – often in as little as one day.

Hey!Broadband CEO Lourdes Saez said, “We’re thrilled to celebrate this milestone of 35,000 customers, a testament to the team’s commitment to delivering fast, reliable, and affordable broadband.”

“We push our limits to provide the best possible service, delivering high-quality connectivity with minimal inconvenience. We know that customers don’t want to be met with price hikes and long waiting times, which is why we ensure no mid-contract surprises.”

With the broadband industry plagued by slow speeds and lengthy installation wait times, Hey!Broadband focuses on offering significantly shorter installation windows for its ultra-fast connections. Thanks to expert engineering and customer service teams, installations are seamless in line with customers’ needs, allowing thousands of homes, businesses, and community hubs to be up and running with reliable and affordable broadband in no time.

Hey!Broadband operates in West Sussex, rapidly expanding its footprint by balancing high speed and service quality.

Its Gigafast product remains the provider’s most popular plan for customers, offering 900 Mbps symmetrical upload and download speeds that significantly outperform the UK average of 110.9Mbps1.

The provider’s customer-first approach ensures that households experience smoother video calls, uninterrupted streaming, and lag-free gaming.

Alongside fast connections and installations, a community-focused approach, such as offering transparent pricing and social tariffs for those on benefits or claiming credits, is what continues to drive success for Hey!Broadband.