West Sussex care provider highlights eight mistakes to avoid when choosing care
Vitale Care Clinical Nurse Jo Morgan, who has over 30 years experience in the health and care sector, explained, "We hope that by highlighting how things can go wrong, we can help people choosing care avoid similar pitfalls."
To guide people through the process, Vitale Care has also developed a downloadable checklist of questions to ask prospective care providers.
Eight common mistakes people make when selecting care:
- Not assessing care needs: One common mistake is not thoroughly considering your specific care needs. Write down your medical conditions and how they might develop, your mobility limitations, dietary requirements, and personal preferences. This is a good starting point for helping you find the most suitable care option.
- Neglecting research: Rushing into a decision without researching available care providers is another frequent blunder. Thorough research involves comparing services, checking reviews and phoning around to ensure the chosen provider meets the required standards and aligns with your needs. You can download a checklist of questions to ask here.
- Ignoring licensing and accreditation: Entrusting care to unlicensed or unaccredited providers poses significant risks. For example, employing a private carer or non-CQC registered company may seem like a cheap option, but overlooking licenses, certifications, and accreditations can compromise the quality of your care and jeopardise your safety and well-being.
- Planning ahead: care needs can change. Look for a provider that can be flexible and provide the care you might need in the future. For example, not all care providers provide help with washing, dressing and medication. Consider if this is something you might need in the future otherwise you might find you need to change providers. Live-in care might be the best and most cost-effective option - check if this is something that is offered.
- Not thinking about quality but buying on price: choosing the cheapest option might not be the best decision in the long run. Vitale Care for example only offers hour-long visits. Tasks can be completed to a very high standard. Importantly, there's time to check on your general well-being and notice any changes in your health.
- Families not involving their loved one in the decision-making: It's essential to include the person requiring care in the decision-making process whenever possible. Ignoring their preferences, concerns, and input can diminish their sense of autonomy and lead to resentment or resistance towards the chosen care service.
- Neglecting quality of life factors: While general care needs are paramount, overlooking factors that contribute to overall quality of life, such as recreational activities, social interaction, and emotional support, can result in a less fulfilling care experience. Choosing a care provider that will prepare home-cooked meals, take you out and about and tailor care to your needs is very important.
- Ignoring gut instincts: Sometimes, intuition can be a valuable guide when selecting care. Ignoring red flags or feelings of unease about a particular provider can lead to regrettable decisions. Trust your gut instincts. Address any concerns before you decide to help ensure you will have peace of mind.
Choosing care for yourself or a loved one is a significant decision that requires careful deliberation and thorough research. By avoiding these common mistakes and taking the time to assess needs, research options, consider long-term implications, and prioritise quality of care, individuals can make informed decisions that promote safety, well-being, and overall satisfaction with the chosen care arrangement. Remember, finding the right care provider can make a huge difference in enhancing your quality of life and providing peace of mind for you and your loved ones.