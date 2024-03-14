West Sussex care provider highlights eight mistakes to avoid when choosing care

Vitale Care Clinical Nurse Jo Morgan, who has over 30 years experience in the health and care sector, explained, "We hope that by highlighting how things can go wrong, we can help people choosing care avoid similar pitfalls."

Choosing care for yourself or a loved one is a significant decision that requires careful deliberation and thorough research. By avoiding these common mistakes and taking the time to assess needs, research options, consider long-term implications, and prioritise quality of care, individuals can make informed decisions that promote safety, well-being, and overall satisfaction with the chosen care arrangement. Remember, finding the right care provider can make a huge difference in enhancing your quality of life and providing peace of mind for you and your loved ones.