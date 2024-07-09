West Sussex CEO celebrates sustainability win

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The West Sussex-based CEO of damage remediation company Vinci Response is thrilled to announce its recent triumphs at the prestigious 2024 BDMA Awards.

Gavin Smith, who lives in Worthing, launched the company in 2019.

Initially based near Littlehampton, the company moved its headquarters to Portsmouth in 2023 and recently opened an operational base in Nottinghamshire to help further its national reach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BDMA Awards

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vinci Response's award certificates from the 2024 BDMA Awards.

The British Damage Management Association (BDMA) sets the professional standards for restoring properties affected by damage such as fire and flood.

Its annual awards recognise industry leaders who excel in delivering exceptional service, promoting innovation, and upholding ethical practices.

Vinci Response achieved notable recognition this year by winning the ‘Sustainable Project of the Year Award’ for their innovative work at Barracuda Court in Hampshire.

The residential block experienced severe interstitial condensation, which caused damp patches on internal walls. Vinci Response implemented an external negative pressure drying system, resolving the issue without relocating residents or carrying out extensive demolition. This approach minimised disruption, reduced material waste, and conserved natural resources.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, Vinci Response was a proud runner-up for the ‘Setting the Standard Award’, reflecting their unwavering commitment to professionalism, ethical behaviour, and a supportive work environment.

Furthermore, Ian Bell, a dedicated technician from Vinci Response, received a Highly Commended recognition in the ‘Damage Management Technician of the Year’ category, highlighting his expertise and commitment to sustainable practices.

‘Proud’

Gavin Smith expressed his pride in the team's achievements: "We are incredibly proud of our team's hard work and dedication, which have been recognised at the BDMA Awards. Winning the Sustainable Project of the Year Award and being acknowledged in other categories is a testament to our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to everyone involved."

These accolades follow Vinci Response’s recent achievement of BDMA Corporate Accreditation, affirming their adherence to the highest standards of service, continuous professional development, and ethical business practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This accreditation assures clients of Vinci Response’s commitment to quality, reliability, and excellence.

About Vinci Response

Vinci Response is a leading emergency response company providing specialist cleaning, decontamination, and remediation solutions for commercial, industrial, and domestic customers.

With over 70 years of combined experience, Vinci Response is committed to delivering high-quality services with a focus on professionalism, expertise, and client satisfaction.