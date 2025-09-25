West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service turns to Rossetts Commercials Mecedes-Benz again with vital fleet upgrade

When a fire crew races to an emergency, every second counts. Sirens, flashing lights, and speed are the visible parts of the job. But what often goes unseen is the vital infrastructure that allows those crews to do their work.

Chief among these are the humble fire hydrants, tucked away on pavements and roadsides across the county, ready to supply water in life-saving moments. Behind the upkeep of these hydrants is a small, dedicated team working quietly to keep West Sussex safe. And behind that team is a dealership that has once again been entrusted with supporting their mission.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service has reaffirmed its trust in Rossetts Commercials Mercedes-Benz, taking delivery of three brand-new Vito panel vans for its specialist Hydrant Team. It’s not the first time this partnership has taken shape. Back in 2016, Rossetts supplied the team with their previous vehicles, which have served reliably for nearly a decade. The decision to return to the same dealership underlines more than brand loyalty: it reflects a deep-rooted partnership between a community service and a business that understands the stakes.

The Hydrant Team is led by Ian Stocks, alongside colleagues Ian Sinfield and Steve Toney. Their role is not one that makes headlines, but it is indispensable. Across West Sussex there are around 20,000 hydrants that must be kept clear, visible, and in good working order. On any given day the team can be found clearing debris or tarmac from hydrant covers, measuring water pressure, or refreshing the familiar yellow “H” signs on kerbsides and walls. Their work is not dramatic, but without it fire crews would struggle to respond effectively when the worst happens. “It’s about making sure that when firefighters arrive, the hydrant is ready to do its job,” says Ian. “You never want a crew wasting minutes searching for water in an emergency.”

Dependability is the watchword for both the Hydrant Team and the vehicles they rely on. The new Mercedes-Benz Vitos supplied by Rossetts are designed for hard, daily use, with the dealership’s local branches across Sussex providing servicing and support to keep them on the road. For a small team responsible for the safety of an entire county, that assurance matters. Breakdowns and delays are not simply an inconvenience — they could have consequences measured in lives. “We need vans that are always ready, and we need to know there’s support close at hand if anything goes wrong,” Ian adds.

To make the vans as effective as possible, Rossetts worked closely with Auto Solutions Limited to customise them for the Hydrant Team’s specialist work. Inside, durable Bott racking systems have been fitted to keep tools and equipment secure yet accessible. Hygienic linings, additional bulkheads, and LED lighting turn the vans into safe, practical workspaces that can function in all weathers and conditions. Highway-compliant warning lights provide protection when the team is working at the roadside, a frequent part of their daily routine. Every element has been chosen to make the vans a reliable partner in the field — a mobile workshop as much as a vehicle.

For Rossetts, the handover of these vehicles is more than just a business transaction. It is a continuation of a relationship with the fire service that has grown steadily over the years. Martin, the sales executive who organised the deal, described it as a point of pride. “These vans are going to people who protect us every day. Knowing that our vehicles are part of that effort means a lot to all of us at Rossetts. We want to support the Hydrant Team in the same way they support the community.”

To mark the occasion, Rossetts produced a short film with the Hydrant Team, giving the public a chance to see inside the new vans and understand more about what goes into keeping hydrants in top condition. In the video, Ian and his colleagues explain the role of the team and demonstrate the specialist equipment now fitted. It is a reminder that behind the blue lights and dramatic rescues lies a network of quiet dedication and practical problem-solving.

The new vans are also a story of continuity. By choosing to replace their ageing Vitos with the same model, the Hydrant Team has signalled not just satisfaction with the vehicles themselves but confidence in the dealership that supplies and maintains them. In a world where many organisations are constantly shopping around for new deals, that kind of repeat business speaks volumes. For Rossetts, it reflects their commitment to aftersales care and their understanding of what frontline services really need. For the fire service, it represents peace of mind that their fleet is supported by a local partner they can rely on.

The relationship between Rossetts and West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service also highlights the way local businesses can play a crucial role in community safety. A dealership might normally be seen as a place to buy a new car or van, but in this case it is part of the infrastructure that keeps hydrants flowing and fire crews ready. It’s a reminder that supply chains and partnerships matter as much as the technology itself. Without dependable vehicles, the Hydrant Team could not maintain 20,000 hydrants across the county. Without maintained hydrants, fire crews would lose vital time. And without local partners like Rossetts, none of it would run as smoothly.

Of course, no one joins the fire service to think about vans or racking systems. But the truth is that emergency response is only as strong as its weakest link. For every blaze extinguished and life saved, there is an unseen chain of preparation stretching back through hydrant inspections, equipment checks, and fleet maintenance. The new Vitos may not turn heads on the high street, but to the Hydrant Team they are the backbone of their daily work.

At Rossetts, there is pride in being part of that chain. “We’re proud to support organisations across Sussex with vehicles they can trust,” says Martin. “For us, it’s about building long-term relationships and providing aftersales service that really makes a difference. These vans will be out on the road every day, and we’ll be there to make sure they keep going.”

For the public, the sight of a hydrant inspector’s van parked quietly at the side of the road may not spark much interest. But perhaps it should. Each inspection, each check, each freshly painted “H” on a kerb represents a step in safeguarding the community. And thanks to Rossetts, the team responsible can continue their work with vehicles designed and equipped to meet the challenge.

As West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service turns to Rossetts once again, the message is clear: this is a partnership built on trust, reliability and shared commitment to the community. In the end, the story is not about vans or dealerships, but about people — those who keep hydrants flowing, those who service vehicles, and those who rush to emergencies when the call comes. The Hydrant Team may not wear the same helmets or carry hoses, but their role is no less vital. And with Rossetts behind them, they can carry out that role with confidence, knowing their fleet is fit for purpose.

For West Sussex, that means a safer county. For Rossetts, it means another chapter in a story of local partnership and pride. For the rest of us, it is a reminder that community safety is not only about those on the front line, but also about those working quietly in the background — and the businesses that make their work possible.