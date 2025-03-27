West Sussex print firm unveils new website in line with growing business expansion

Lollipop Print, a family-run business that has been serving local businesses since 2013, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, marking an exciting step in the company’s expansion. This news comes after the company’s recent growth, with its already successful stores in Brighton, Crawley and Chichester now being joined by a new location in Southampton.

The refreshed website reflects Lollipop Print’s expanded service offering, with a special focus on bespoke, custom and large-format printing. With more local businesses turning to Lollipop Print for their print needs, the new website is designed to be more user-friendly, offering an enhanced experience to both new and existing clients. Whether clients need banners, window and wall graphics, signage, or custom print materials, Lollipop Print now provides an even more comprehensive range of options to meet the diverse needs of businesses throughout the region.

“We’ve always been committed to providing high-quality print solutions to local businesses, and the new website is just another way for us to serve our community better,” said Ed Entecott, Director of Lollipop Print. “This is an exciting time for us as we continue to expand and grow. The new website is a reflection of how we’ve adapted to the changing needs of our customers, and we’re thrilled to offer an even wider range of services to our growing client base.”

Lollipop Print has built a reputation for its outstanding customer service and its ability to deliver results that exceed expectations. The company has always prided itself on supporting local businesses and playing a key role in their success through high-quality printing solutions. The addition of the Southampton location only strengthens Lollipop Print’s commitment to helping businesses thrive with access to top-tier printing services.

Dan Patience, Brand Manager at Lollipop Print, shared his excitement about the new launch, saying, “The new website aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers. It’s designed with our clients in mind, offering a smoother, more efficient way to place orders and access our services. We’re proud to be a trusted partner for so many local businesses, and this new digital presence will help us stay ahead of the curve as we continue to grow.”

As Lollipop Print moves forward, the family business remains dedicated to serving its local communities, supporting the region’s businesses, and continuing to evolve with the ever-changing printing landscape.

For more information about Lollipop Print’s services or to explore the new website, please visit www.lollipopprint.co.uk.