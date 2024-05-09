West Sussex recruiters scoop awards at glittering ceremony

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A West Sussex group of recruitment branches scooped some top awards at a glittering event held by its parent company.

First Recruitment Services (FRS), with branches in Brighton, Haywards Heath and Horsham, is part of Berry Recruitment Group (BRG) that operates across England and Wales.

Ricky Goodall-Mills, based in Brighton, took the award for being the top consultant placing people for permanent roles.

His branch also received an award for ‘achievement of net profit budget’ and his colleague Michaela Lincoln won a ‘support person of the year’ award.

The Haywards Heath and Horsham branches also won awards for ‘achievement of net profit budget’.

They were presented to Mark Smith and Lauren Channell of Haywards Heath, and Sally Hart from Horsham won an ‘outstanding achievement’ award and a ‘temporary consultant’ award.

Lauren also won a ‘star performer’ award and an ‘outstanding achievement’ award and Mark came runner-up in the ‘permanent consultant’ category.

Hannah Abbott, from Brighton, won a ‘star performer’ award and Olivia Daly from Brighton won a ‘rookie of the year’ award to round off a sensational evening for FRS.

The event was held at the Centurion Golf Club near Hemel Hempstead, close to BRG’s HQ in St Albans.

Chris Chown, managing director of BRG, said: “FRS had a superb 2023, increasing turnover and profit, growing their branches and bringing some large clients on board.

“Their excellence was reflected in the number of awards they won and since FRS joined the group two years ago they have become integral to our success.”

Mr Chown addressed the consultants at the conference and outlined why there was room for optimism in the economy and recruitment market this year.

He also committed to continue investing in the group’s infrastructure including IT and internal training.