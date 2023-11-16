West Sussex retirement development to spread festive cheer with Christmas events

Churchill Retirement Living is set to spread festive cheer next month with special events at its UK developments, including McIndoe Lodge in East Grinstead.

The McIndoe Lodge Festive Cheer event is on Tuesday, December 12 (2pm and 4pm) with refreshments, mulled wine and singalong Christmas Carols.

McIndoe Lodge is also hosting a Christmas Open Day on Saturday, December 2, when visitors can drop in for mince pies and drinks (11am to 3pm).

Anne Scherrer, Churchill’s senior marketing manager, said: “Christmas at a Churchill development is a very special time. Unfortunately, this can be in stark contrast to how many older people experience the festive period. According to Age UK, almost 1.5 million older people feel lonelier at Christmas than any other time of year.”

Churchill is inviting local people to nominate friends and relatives over 60 who they think deserve a magical experience. The winner can attend the event as a guest of honour and will get a Christmas hamper and a £100 M&S gift voucher. To nominate someone visit churchillretirement.co.uk/festive-cheer. The closing date for entries is November 30.