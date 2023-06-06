West Sussex solicitors announce promotion of five new partners

This announcement not only recognises the exceptional quality of our team members but also reaffirms our dedication to the continued growth and advancement of our firm.
GWCA Solicitors has a long history as a local high street solicitor, which it has nurtured and grown over the years into a modern, accessible, and approachable practice.
It enjoys a solid reputation and, with the acquisition of BBMW Solicitors last year, now have offices in Worthing, Rustington, Goring, Lancing, Arundel, Steyning, Hove, and Broadwater.
GWCA Solicitors will continue to grow their team and focus on their core services: litigation, family law, conveyancing, personal injury, wills, and probate, and commercial and business.
GWCA remain 100% committed to focusing on servicing their clients’ needs, whilst also growing and developing their specialised teams.
Senior Partner, Emma Chatwell commented: “We are thrilled to announce the promotion of five exceptional individuals to the position of partner. These individuals have consistently demonstrated their unwavering commitment, exceptional skills, and remarkable dedication to our firm and its clients. Their promotion is a testament to their outstanding achievements and the invaluable contributions they have made to our organisation.
Their promotion not only recognizes their individual accomplishments but also reflects our firm's commitment to nurturing and promoting internal talent. I have no doubt that they will continue to excel and lead us to new heights of success as we embark on this exciting new chapter together."