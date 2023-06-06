West Sussex solicitors announce promotion of five new partners

Local Solicitors GWCA Solicitors are delighted to announce the appointment of five new Partners and extend warmest congratulations to Alison Hill (Goring office), Edward Kinch (Worthing office), Heidi Wood (Arundel office), Merna Yagoub (Worthing office) and Jennifer Dahill (Steyning office).

Submitted article

This announcement not only recognises the exceptional quality of our team members but also reaffirms our dedication to the continued growth and advancement of our firm.

GWCA Solicitors has a long history as a local high street solicitor, which it has nurtured and grown over the years into a modern, accessible, and approachable practice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It enjoys a solid reputation and, with the acquisition of BBMW Solicitors last year, now have offices in Worthing, Rustington, Goring, Lancing, Arundel, Steyning, Hove, and Broadwater.

GWCA Solicitors will continue to grow their team and focus on their core services: litigation, family law, conveyancing, personal injury, wills, and probate, and commercial and business.

GWCA remain 100% committed to focusing on servicing their clients’ needs, whilst also growing and developing their specialised teams.

Senior Partner, Emma Chatwell commented: “We are thrilled to announce the promotion of five exceptional individuals to the position of partner. These individuals have consistently demonstrated their unwavering commitment, exceptional skills, and remarkable dedication to our firm and its clients. Their promotion is a testament to their outstanding achievements and the invaluable contributions they have made to our organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad