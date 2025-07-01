West Sussex solicitors firm marks promotions during busy year of growth

As Bennett Griffin continues to grow its presence across West Sussex, the firm is marking another proud moment - celebrating the promotion of four team members who have each played an important role in the firm’s journey so far.

With offices in both Worthing and Chichester and a deepening commitment to the local community, the firm remains focused on recognising and supporting those who help drive its success.

From 1 July 2025, four internal promotions will take effect, reflecting not only professional excellence but a wider commitment to developing careers within the firm.

Promoting From Within

Bennett Griffin is pleased to confirm the following promotions:

Chrissie Edwards, Head of the Property Department, becomes a Partner

Joshua Coleman, Deputy Head of the Property Department, promoted to Partner

Gema West, Deputy Head of the Private Client Department and Head of Wills & LPAs, promoted to Partner

Kelly Brown, Wills, Trusts & Probate Services, promoted to Senior Associate

These well-deserved promotions underscore the firm's ethos of developing talent from within and building a team that embodies both legal expertise and shared values.

Kate Hallin, Managing Partner, said:

“It’s brilliant to see Chrissie, Joshua, Gema and Kelly recognised for all the hard work they put in. Each of them brings something unique to the team, and their promotions are so well deserved. As we keep growing across West Sussex, it’s people like them who truly make the difference—and make this such a great place to work.”

Strong Local Growth and Recognition

Since Kate Hallin took the helm in 2017, Bennett Griffin has gone from strength to strength, evolving into a dynamic, forward-thinking firm defined by excellence, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to its people and clients.

In early 2024, the firm opened its second office in Chichester, followed by the acquisition of well-established city practice Charles Hill Hubbard LLP.

In the months since, the firm has quickly become an integral part of the local community, recently winning a “Highly Commended” recognition in the Professional Services category at the Chichester & Bognor Business Awards 2025.

Deep Roots in the Community

Bennett Griffin’s success has always gone hand in hand with community involvement.

The firm has long supported St Barnabas House, a Worthing-based hospice, through events like coffee mornings and the Night to Remember Midnight Walk.

The team is also a committed supporter of Dementia Friends, an Alzheimer’s Society initiative, offering regular free training sessions and ensuring many staff are trained in dementia awareness.

The firm’s wider community work includes:

Proud headline sponsor of Worthing Pride in 2025 and 2026, and a supporter of Chichester Pride

Support for the arts via Worthing Artists Open House and student exhibitions

Partnership with Chichester Festival Theatre as a Principal Partner

Sponsorship of Worthing FC’s Inclusive team, and in 2024, becoming the club’s official legal partner

Looking Ahead

As client demand continues to grow, Bennett Griffin continues to actively recruit and is looking to the future with confidence.

The firm remains focused on delivering expert legal advice in a way that is clear, accessible, and rooted in local values.

Whether through its legal work or community involvement, Bennett Griffin remains committed to serving the people and businesses of West Sussex with professionalism and care.

You can contact the team in Worthing on 01903 229999 or Chichester on 01243 256370.