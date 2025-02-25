West Sussex sustainable skincare brand Puremess final for new Green Growth Awards

Local sustainable skincare business Puremess, founded by Gemma Cockrell has made it to the final of the awards after impressing judges for their approach to driving growth through sustainability.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Puremess has been selected as a finalist for the first-ever ‘Green Growth Awards’, a new national competition recognising small businesses leading the way in embracing sustainability to innovate and drive business growth.

Launched by Small Business Britain, in partnership with BT, the inaugural Green Growth Awards will award two sustainability grants of £5000 to two small businesses that have successfully boosted their bottom line by implementing sustainable initiatives. The grants will help provide additional funding for businesses to invest further in this area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gemma, who founded Puremess in 2017, has made it to the final round of the awards after impressing judges with her commitment to green growth. This includes switching to Prevented Ocean Plastic packaging, reducing waste through refillable and biodegradable packaging solutions, and investing in a new eco-friendly workshop made from a repurposed shipping container with a living roof.

Gemma - Founder of Puremess

On being named as a finalist, Gemma said:"I’m absolutely thrilled that Puremess has been recognised as a finalist in the Green Growth Awards! Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do, from sourcing ethical ingredients to using planet-friendly packaging. Being part of this movement and proving that sustainable business is successful business is an incredible honour."

Michelle Ovens CBE, Founder of Small Business Britain, said:"The Green Growth Awards recognise the outstanding small businesses that are not only leading the way in sustainability but are also using it to fuel innovation and growth. These businesses are proving that greener practices not only benefit the planet but also create real business success—whether through cost savings, waste reduction, or deeper customer engagement. Their passion and commitment are making a real impact on their communities and the economy."

The UK’s 5.5 million small businesses are estimated to represent half of the UK’s business emissions, and the Green Growth Awards has been launched as part of Small Business Britain’s ongoing partnership with BT to empower UK small businesses to better understand their environmental impact and embrace more sustainable practices and growth opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Sims, Chief Commercial Officer, UK Business, at BT, added:"It’s truly inspiring to see how these businesses are leveraging sustainable practices to achieve real business success and create positive change in their communities. We’re really proud to support this initiative."

Puremess’ natural mandarin-infused cleanser, made with sustainable ingredients and eco-friendly packaging, reflects the brand’s commitment to greener skincare.

The winners of the Green Growth Awards will be announced at a special event at BT’s Headquarters in London on 11 March 2025.

About Puremess

Puremess is an award-winning, sustainable skincare brand based on the West Sussex coast. Founded by Gemma Cockrell in 2017, after her second breast cancer diagnosis, the business is committed to creating natural, effective skincare that’s kind to both people and the planet. Puremess uses ethically sourced oils, butters, and botanicals in its products and is pioneering sustainable packaging solutions.