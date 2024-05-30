Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A company has submitted a planning application to build seven new detached homes in Hurstpierpoint.

Earlswood Homes wants to build the homes on land at 147 to 149 College Lane, and has applied for new access from College Lane together with landscaping and associated works.

The application also proposes creating 17 car parking spaces and 14 cycle spaces on the 0.61-hectare site.

People can view the full application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications using the reference DM/24/1139.

Earlswood Homes wants to build seven homes on land at 147 to 149 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint. Image: Earlswood Homes via Mid Sussex District Council planning portal

Earlswood Homes’ planning, design and access statement said: “The site is situated on the northern edge of Hurst Wickham, part of the village of Hurstpierpoint. The site comprises of land to the side and rear of nos. 147 to 149 College Lane, Hurstpierpoint, currently used as informal garden land. The land is largely grassland.”

It continued: “The application seeks full planning permission for a high-quality residential development of seven new detached homes, comprising a mix of houses and bungalows. The development would be accessed from College Lane via a new vehicular access to the southern side of no.147 College Lane. The access would be a 5.2m wide shared surface with a separate footway into the initial part of the site. The new shared surface driveway would be set within a generous width channel and bordered by extensive soft landscaping and tree planting to both sides.”

The statement said the houses would be situated at the rear (eastern) part of the site, behind the existing properties fronting College Lane and’'would be arranged in an L-shaped layout, with four houses running parallel to the existing houses and three houses arranged at the head of the shared road’.

It said: "The proposed houses are a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes, with the two-bedroom house being a bungalow. The proposed dwellings have all been designed to meet or exceed the relevant Nationally Described Space Standards.”