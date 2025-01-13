Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A traditional sweet shop in Cuckfield is set to close its doors after 15 years in business.

Kevin Barber, owner of Cuckfield Candy Store and More in the High Street, said the last day customers can visit will be Saturday, February 22.

Kevin, who became known locally as ‘the candy man’ or the ‘sweet shop man’, opened the store in the summer of 2009, having spent two months refurbishing it.

Kevin, who lives in Cuckfield with his wife, said it was previously a wedding dress shop.

Kevin Barber at the opening of Cuckfield Candy Store and more in 2009

He said: “My background at that time was car design so nothing to do with sweets. But I lived in the village and could see the shop empty. I thought ‘that would make a nice sweet shop’ because it was something I had when I was younger.”

He added: “At the time I thought it would be nice for the village. I didn’t know whether it would make any money.”

Kevin said there was a lot of excitement about something new coming to Cuckfield in the weeks leading up to the opening because no one could see in the windows. “When we first opened we used to get queues out of the door,” he said. “It was fun being part of the village and being associated with the village.”

At that time, Kevin explained, there was a sweet shop at the front of the store and traditional wooden toys at the back. The store still sells toys today.

Cuckfield Candy Store and more in 2012. Photo: National World

He said: “The young children we had coming in with their parents are now fully grown adults. We see people now who talk to us and say ‘I can remember we used to get this and we used to get that’.”

The business evolved over its 15 years and sold sweets at the American Express Stadium in Brighton as well. Kevin, who is a Brighton & Hove Albion supporter, said he won an auction prize to be director of Brighton and Hove Albion for a day. This was during their last season at the Withdean Stadium before the Amex opened in 2011. They took sweets and chocolates along and Kevin suggested to the Albion that when they moved to the new stadium, Cuckfield Candy Store could have a sweet shop there.

The Amex had a spare kiosk for them to use in the first year, and this evolved over 12 years into them having ten units ‘dotted around the stadium’. “Unfortunately we lost the contract,” said Kevin, but he said it gave his employees a lot to do, even when the shop in Cuckfield itself was not busy.

After a decade and a half, Kevin said he decided to close the shop because his lease has come to an end and increased costs have made the business not viable. He said: “The village has got a lot quieter, the footfall isn’t there and the costs have gone up.”

“It’s a matter of the lease, commitment and the costs of running a business,” he said. “I can’t pass those costs on. There’s only so much you’re going to pay for a bag of sweets.”

Kevin is now thanking all of his customers and friends who have used the shop over the years. He said he set out to make memories for everyone of growing up with a sweet shop and hopes the shop will be remembered for many years.