West Sussex village shop wins community award for ‘unwavering dedication’ and ‘extraordinary work ethic’

Ardingly Parish Council has announced the winner of its 2025 Community Award.

Kim Patel from Ardingly News Shop, at 37 High Street, said his family was ‘very excited and shocked’ to receive the award.

He thanked his customers for showing so much support to the business, which has been run by the Patel family for the past five years.

Kim told the Middy: “When we took over the business in 2020, we were not sure as to what sort of response we would receive from the people of Ardingly. So we were a little bit of nervous in the beginning, but also confident that we would deliver what their expectations were.

Photo: Ardingly Parish Council

“It took about four to six weeks to set everything up with the stock levels. We were taking customers opinions and ideas as to what they would like us to stock in the shop, without any obligation to purchase, and slowly and steadily our stock levels were more to our customers needs.”

He said that after about three months, the family had settled into the business very well. Kim said: “We were knowing our customers by their names, and people started talking with us about weather, sports and events happening in the village, thus making it a customer friendly base. The village people are extremely friendly and supportive towards us and feel very proud to say that we are now ‘part of the furniture’ and looking to a very long term relationship.”

Kim said that during the Covid pandemic the shop stayed open for as long as possible, and at the weekend, so customers knew it was there for them.

He said: “We also made sure we had adequate stock levels of our goods so that we would not run out and also we asked the elderly and the people who were housebound to call us and give us an order they wanted and we would deliver to them accordingly to make their life easier. We also have a group in the village called ‘Ardingly get Connected’ who do a lot of charity work and donate a lot of their time to help the people in need during the difficult times and we also work very closely with them as and when needed.”

Tracy Cruickshank made the announcement that Ardingly News Shop had won the award on the parish council’s website.

Tracy said: “In every community, there are those who go above and beyond, not for recognition, but because kindness is simply their way of life. Kim and family embody that spirit every day.

“Their unwavering dedication ensures that our disabled villagers are supported, our elderly residents are cared for, and our daily essentials – from food to newspapers – are always available. With smiles, good grace, and an extraordinary work ethic, they have woven themselves into the very fabric of our village.”

The notice said the family ‘stepped up without hesitation’ during the Covid pandemic to make sure no one felt alone. Tracy said: “Kim has truly put the heart back into the high street, and it’s an honour to celebrate a family that is an irreplaceable asset to our village.”