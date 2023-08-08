​If you are considering a care home for yourself or for a loved one, it can be reassuring to hear from people who have been on the same journey. Our residents are at the heart of everything we do at Guild Care, and we recognise how important it is to create a home-from-home environment where everyone feels safe, cared for, and loved.

To give you an idea of what life is like inside a Guild Care home, we asked residents Pat, Brenda and Jemma to tell us about their experiences at Caer Gwent, our elegant Worthing care home. Caer Gwent combines superb residential living with 24-hour expert nursing care, supporting individuals with complex health conditions, while also offering palliative care.

Settling in

Moving away from familiar surroundings can be difficult and emotional, which is why we’re here to make the transition into care as easy as possible. Caer Gwent’s sunny dining rooms and conservatory, as well as relaxing TV lounge and library areas, play a big part in encouraging new friendships to flourish.

Jemma, Brenda and Pat at Caer Gwent in Worthing. Picture: Guild Care

As Pat told us: “It’s been lovely making so many new friends here. It helped me to get settled in, and we regularly get together for catch-ups in the TV lounge, or in the beautiful garden when the sun is out!”

For Brenda, “it really is like a big family. There’s always someone to talk to and everyone is so friendly, which makes the place feel like home.”

Tailored activities

Caer Gwent regularly hosts a range of fun and engaging activities that are carefully planned to help keep residents physically and mentally active. From relaxing poetry readings to gentle exercise classes such as the ever-popular chair yoga, there’s something for everyone. Our personal approach to care means that activities can be tailored to the needs and interests of our residents, whilst also making space for plenty of one-to-one time.

Pat has loved making new friends at Caer Gwent in Worthing. Picture: Guild Care

Brenda told us that: “Chair yoga with Sammy is the highlight of my week. Not only is it fun, but it keeps me feeling fit and healthy. I couldn’t stand on my own when I first arrived here, but now I can do that just fine, and even walk a few paces, which is amazing.”

Nutritious food

For many people, food is a major consideration when moving to a new home and adjusting to a new routine. At Caer Gwent, our nutritious and delicious food is provided by specialist caterers.

Jemma explained that: “The food here is just fantastic! I also like that I can always change my mind if I don’t fancy something on the day – the team are more than happy to help.”

Excellent facilities

Caer Gwent has been designed with a luxurious yet welcoming feel to create a sense of familiarity and independence. Our rooms are light and spacious with en-suite bathrooms and soft furnishings. Many of them also open out on to our beautiful gardens.

Speaking about her room, Pat told us: “It’s so nice having such a big room, it’s like the Ritz in there! I’ve also enjoyed adding a few personal touches to it with the help of the team here. It’s the little things that make a place feel like home.”

