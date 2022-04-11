What's happening at the old Post Office in Chichester?

In October 2016, the Post Office moved from opposite Chichester Cathedral, to British Bookshops Sussex Stationers on North Street despite a huge backlash from the community.

As those six years have elapsed, other historic Chichester buildings have been emptied and filled or, in the cases of the House of Fraser site and the Jack Wills building - new owners are lined up to give them life again.

The former Post Office building in West Street

But things have been oddly quiet with the old Post Office. A council source suggested that focus has been primarily with House of Fraser and there have been little to no developments with the Post Office in recent years.

A sign outside the building says it is a 'shop to let' with BNP Paribas - but several phone calls for more information have been fruitless.

Readers have come forward with their hopes for the site with many saying they hope it can be a post office again.

Johnny Jones, who owns a delicatessen by the Market Cross, said: "I’d like to expand The West Street Deli but the rent and work needed is ridiculous which is why it’s still empty!"

Louise Russel said it could be turned into a community centre for hiring space.

Vicki Tibble suggested: "Single occupancy social housing flats. There are very few places for single people to rent at an affordable price."