What's in my cafe: Beanzz Coffee and Kitchen in Eastbourne

Here is what is on offer at Beanzz Coffee and Kitchen in Eastbourne town centre.

By Jacob Panons
4 hours ago

The cafe in Grove Road is the fourth best place to get tea and coffee in Eastbourne, according to Tripadvisor.

Beanzz was also mentioned by Time Out when it named Eastbourne the best place to visit in the UK in 2023.

In the article it says: “After coffee at Beanzz Coffee and Kitchen, head to the seafront and take in the views of Beachy Head. Go for a dip, then grab lunch at Port Hotel. Round off the day with live music at the Dew Drop Inn, Printers Playhouse or The Stage Door.”

1. Beanzz Coffee and Kitchen in Grove Road, Eastbourne (Picture from Jon Rigby)

Beanzz Coffee & Kitchen in Grove Road (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Photo: JON RIGBY / 07850 900673

