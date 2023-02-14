The West Sussex charity has faced six months of works after flooding ruined the entire stock and caused devastating damage to the floors, ceiling and walls. With huge support from the community, the shop was back open for business today, with Suspiciously Elvis, aka Ivor Potter, cutting the ribbon.

Inside the small but well-planned shop is a range of quality handmade items created by the Superstars, including pom-pom wreaths, tote bags, cards and t-shirts. There are lovely new bookshelves, funded by a donation from Worthing Lions, and a central bank of shelving packed with jigsaws, games, arts and craft materials and gifts. A range of clothing and shoes is also on offer, as well as jewellery, hats and scarves.