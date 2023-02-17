What’s in my shop? Video and photos from Haywards Heath’s House of Tweed at The Orchards

A variety of wonderful shops have opened in Mid Sussex since 2020.

One popular store is House of Tweed at The Orchards, which has had a Haywards Heath branch since the beginning of December 2022.

Watch our video interview with manager Anna Bucknall and take a look at our gallery to see all of the stylish items of clothing that you could buy.

Anna told the Middy: “It’s a family business and we have been running for three years and increased our turnover by double. We have eight shops in total (five in Sussex). All the clothing is one size, every style fits slightly differently.”

She added: “As a company we are expanding and by the end of the year we are looking to have 12-15 shops. We also do many agricultural, horse and fashion shows all over the county.”

Visit house-of-tweed.co.uk or read breaking news from across Sussex at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

1 . House of Tweed Manager Anna Bucknall at House of Tweed in The Orchards, Haywards Heath Photo: Lawrence Smith Photo Sales

