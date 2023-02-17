Edit Account-Sign Out
What’s in my shop? Video and photos from Haywards Heath’s Paws on Track at The Orchards

A variety of wonderful shops have opened in Mid Sussex since 2020.

By Lawrence Smith
1 hour ago

One popular store is Paws on Track at The Orchards, Haywards Heath, which opened Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

The business venture from dog trainer Jacqui Wingfield offers all-natural pet food and treats.

Jacqui said it has been a ‘fantastic’ first year in the town with the shop already having many loyal customers.

Watch our video interview above or take a look at what you can find in the store below.

1. Paws on Track

Shop owner Jacqui Wingfield with dog groomer Emma Burrows at Paws on Track in The Orchards, Haywards Heath

Photo: Lawrence Smith

2. Paws on Track

Paws on Track in The Orchards, Haywards Heath

Photo: Lawrence Smith

3. Paws on Track

Paws on Track in The Orchards, Haywards Heath

Photo: Lawrence Smith

4. Paws on Track

Paws on Track in The Orchards, Haywards Heath

Photo: Lawrence Smith

Haywards Heath