White Stuff to open in Eastbourne

High street chain White Stuff is opening a store in Eastbourne.

The fashion and lifestyle retailer – which has more than 150 stores across the UK – is set to open in The Beacon.

A White Stuff-branded sign which reads ‘we’re moving in!’ has been placed in the windows of Unit 76 – previously occupied by Jack Wills which closed at the start of the month.

According to White Stuff’s website, the retailer is currently seeking a store manager for its new Eastbourne store.

White Stuff has been approached for comment.