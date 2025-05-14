White Stuff to open in Eastbourne

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 14th May 2025, 13:30 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 13:39 BST
High street chain White Stuff is opening a store in Eastbourne.

The fashion and lifestyle retailer – which has more than 150 stores across the UK – is set to open in The Beacon.

A White Stuff-branded sign which reads ‘we’re moving in!’ has been placed in the windows of Unit 76 – previously occupied by Jack Wills which closed at the start of the month.

According to White Stuff’s website, the retailer is currently seeking a store manager for its new Eastbourne store.

White Stuff has been approached for comment.

